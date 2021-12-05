Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,961,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,306. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,844 shares of company stock worth $1,604,868. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

