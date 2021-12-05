Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQNR. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.94.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

