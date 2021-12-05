Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,814 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $56,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,516. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

EQIX opened at $794.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $794.53 and its 200-day moving average is $808.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

