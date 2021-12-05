Enigma Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Enigma has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $283,881.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00287043 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009930 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004154 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

