Engie’s (ENGIY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENGIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Engie has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.