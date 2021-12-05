Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $103.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

EMR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,465.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 196,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

