Emergent Capital (EMGCQ) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS: EMGCQ) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Emergent Capital to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Emergent Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 578 1996 2243 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Emergent Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million $14.50 million N/A Emergent Capital Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 3.41

Emergent Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A Emergent Capital Competitors 3.13% 1.47% 0.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emergent Capital peers beat Emergent Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

