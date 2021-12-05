Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce sales of $14.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.53 million and the highest is $16.59 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $12.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $48.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 389,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,895. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 49,400 shares of company stock worth $170,642 over the last ninety days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $384,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

