Ellevest Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.71.

NYSE:HLT opened at $138.74 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.28.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.