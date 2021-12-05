Ellevest Inc. Invests $33,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $109.07 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

