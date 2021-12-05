Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $12.41 on Friday. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 1,255.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Electromed during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Electromed during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.