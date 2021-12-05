Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

