E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 178,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

