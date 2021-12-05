E&G Advisors LP Invests $288,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $237.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $247.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.25.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

