E&G Advisors LP Buys Shares of 2,233 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

