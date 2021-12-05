E&G Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 860 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,543,000 after purchasing an additional 86,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Everest Re Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $289.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

