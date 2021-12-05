EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $267.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $263,010.98 and approximately $267.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,898.90 or 0.99493805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.51 or 0.00827120 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

