Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in November

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 47,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

TEAF opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.