ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

ECNCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

ECN Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,462. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

