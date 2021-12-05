Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the October 31st total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 759,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ETG opened at $21.43 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.