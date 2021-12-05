Eagle Health Investments LP Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 152.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,400 shares during the period. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned approximately 0.52% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock worth $1,018,855. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

