Dynamic Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $100.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,297.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.93 or 0.08446599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00314970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00925367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00078761 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.44 or 0.00406597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.96 or 0.00369114 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

