Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.
TSE:DNG opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of C$116.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. Dynacor Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$3.29.
Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile
