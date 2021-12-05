Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DOCMF opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.