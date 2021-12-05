Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $67.51

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.51, but opened at $65.29. Doximity shares last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 14,154 shares.
DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.82.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
