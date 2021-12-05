Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $67.51

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.51, but opened at $65.29. Doximity shares last traded at $62.23, with a volume of 14,154 shares.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

