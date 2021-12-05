dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $236.63

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.63 ($3.09) and traded as low as GBX 185.20 ($2.42). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 189.60 ($2.48), with a volume of 429,900 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOTD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on dotdigital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 0.86 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

