Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.50 million-$67.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.71 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.300-$-1.260 EPS.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $16.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,420. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. Domo has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.67.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.