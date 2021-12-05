Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in November

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

