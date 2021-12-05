Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in November

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $109.15.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
