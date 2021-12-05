DLH (DLHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 6th. Analysts expect DLH to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.04. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLHC shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

