Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 88,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 768,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.28 million and a PE ratio of 17.50.

About Distil (LON:DIS)

Distil Plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TrÃ¸ve Botanical Spirit, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

