Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

