DigixDAO (DGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.79 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $62.79 million and $51,114.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for $776.47 or 0.01582954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.00408371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00238498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,866 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.