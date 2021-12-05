Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $10.50

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG opened at $11.70 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $682.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 133,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.