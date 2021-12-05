DeFiner (FIN) Hits Market Cap of $8.60 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00222146 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

