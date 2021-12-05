Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $912,873.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $390.10 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

