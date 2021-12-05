David Aaron Lehman Sells 383 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $12,535.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $29.72 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 85.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after acquiring an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pulmonx by 85.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pulmonx by 39.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.