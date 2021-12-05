Daniel S. Loeb Sells 395,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $171.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a PE ratio of 214.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.36.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.