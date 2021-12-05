Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Danaher by 8.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

DHR opened at $312.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

