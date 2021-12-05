Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $312.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average is $295.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

