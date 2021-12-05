Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €96.00 by Nord/LB

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €96.00 ($109.09) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.20 ($110.45).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €85.63 ($97.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €83.03 and its 200 day moving average is €77.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.