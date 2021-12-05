Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,032.70

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,032.70 ($13.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,092 ($14.27). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.24), with a volume of 1,552,436 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,093.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,033.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust’s previous dividend of $7.60. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

