Dai (DAI) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.46 billion and approximately $822.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dai

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

