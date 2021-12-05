D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.

Shares of D4T4 opened at GBX 305 ($3.98) on Wednesday. D4t4 Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. D4t4 Solutions’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta acquired 10,000 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,235.43).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

