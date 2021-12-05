Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Down 2.2%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) shares were down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.74. Approximately 463,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 385,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.18 million and a PE ratio of -145.00.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.