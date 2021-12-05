Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Customers Bancorp worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $2,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,035 shares of company stock worth $13,683,518. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.