Csenge Advisory Group Sells 573 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $109.07 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

