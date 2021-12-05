Csenge Advisory Group Sells 240 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $988.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $784.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

