Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.77 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

