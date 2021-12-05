Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 599 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 344,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 199,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $60.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.