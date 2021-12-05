Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 416 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

